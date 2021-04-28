KBUU News Headlines - Wednesday - New MHS Design To Be Unveiled Tomorrow
= Malibu moves into the yellow tier ... maybe in a week,.
= Plans for the new Malibu High School will be unveiled Thursday evening.
= Now the big question is ... where to move the bus barn???
= Could Malibu get a county supervisor who cares about Malibu? Henry Stern has his eyes on the county board of supervisors.
= Another B-list celebrity may run for governor as the AP asks .... where's Caitlyn Jenner?
= Fireworks at city hall ... no this time ... fireworks in the Fourth of July skies.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
Mornings 7 to 9:30 on KBUU FM 99.1 - also www.radiomalibu.net
After 9:30 , replays continuously on FM 99.1 HD2 - also http://s7.viastreaming.net/6500/
