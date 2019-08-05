https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-269-monday-aug-5/
This is KBUU News - Day 269 - The Monday Headlines:
- = The power company’s industrial yard in the heart of Malibu may or may not disappear in four weeks.
- = The family of the man murdered by a sniper in Malibu Canyon files its lawsuit.
- = Traffic tickets are up … way up … on P C H.
- = Overnight repaving of P C H this week.
- = And the city of malibu is asked by another city … help us put power lines underground.
- ——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is in 8 minutes … here on the new 99 point 1 FM … KBU.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
It’s ((( time ))).
More Malibu news …. after the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
——
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
A motorcyclist was speeding and went wide on a curve on Pacific Coast Higheway yesterday afternoon.
That was a fatal mistake.
The motorcycle went into the opposing lane … a Ford Explorer was in that lane … heading towards Malibu.
The resulting death was quick.
it happened in the sharp curves … on PCH near Sycamore Cove Beach.
That’s three miles west of Neptune’s Net … near Mugu Rock.
No name on the biker.
——
There is an apparent delay in the controversial plan to allow continued use of a vacant lot in the heart of downtown Malibu … to be used by Southern California Edison as an equipment yard. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-truck-lot-extension-on-hold/
——
The L A County sheriff’s department was aware of the dangers posed by a sniper in Malibu Canyon and sand failed to notify the public … just before a man was murdered by a sniper.
That’s the crux of a lawsuit filed last week by the family of a man who died of a gunshot to the head in Malibu Creek State Park. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/lawsuit-over-sniper-murder/
——
LA County Sheriff Deputies have written 18 point 3 percent more traffic tickets this year over last … according to statistics just released by the department. https://www.radiomalibu.net/tickets-up-this-year-in-malibu/
——
Putting power lines underground to prevent wildfires seems like a pretty obvious concept. But in most of California … it’s illegal. The City of Rancho Palos Verdes is trying to change that. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/another-city-leads-undergrounding/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
——
Construction started last night week … overnight construction …. on repaving Pacific Coast Highway.
Overnight work will include pavement repairs and applying a slurry seal coat on PCH from the McClure Tunnel to Cross Creek Road.
Work will take place at night from 10 PM to 6 AM all week.
It’s a 5 and a half million dollar project … funded by that recent gas tax increase.
Out at Trancas … the Caltrans drainage improvements and repairs continue.
The state is digging up clogged drainage pipes … or tunneling under the highway at various little canyons.
And at Escondido Canyon … the two-year-long slope stabilization project is on track to wind up on schedule next month.
Final cement pours have been observed on the retaining wall …. at that annoying 30 mile an hour speed zone near Paradise Cove.
The road will be repaved … the slight shifts in pavement where it has fallen downward will be filled in.
Next week Caltrans expects to shift the eastbound lanes towards the ocean to allow space to complete the remaining median work and final striping.
Caltrans has been bedeviled for decades by an active landslide in that area.
The road was supposedly fixed 30 years ago .. and back in the 1950s it was actually relocated.
Now … it has been pinned to bedrock … and state officials are betting this will be a permanent fix.
Completion is expected by early September.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu …. unchanged.
(((( A midmorning burnoff … a windy and hazy afternoon … and hot in the mountains above Malibu.
Highs (((( 76 )))) beaches … (((( 98 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( gusting up to 25 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:52 )))).
After that … ((( patchy fog and coastal crud again )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( a tad cooler. )))).
High tide is at 1:56 at 5 feet
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
This newscast was prerecorded for broadcast at this time.
Live news and traffic reports return tomorrow morning.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.