= COVID cases have jumped in Malibu … but statewide we maybe at the bottom of this surge.
= L A County completely overwhelmed … 1.5 million people eligible for vaccinations … 50 thousand doses.
= No national plan for distribution … no idea when or even if any vaccine will reach Malibu.
= An earthquake fault under Malibu High … that might affect plans already drawn up to rebuild the campus.
= Several years after construction began … Malibu orders the school district ordered to find out where is the fault.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News … on the radio and on the internet … all morning.
Replay at 12 noon.
Major stories posted on the web later in the day.
www.radiomalibu.net
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.