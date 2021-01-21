Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
-
55°
Partly Cloudy
-
Malibu, CA (90265)
Today
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 22, 2021 @ 7:36 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Stern Concerned About Lack of State Funding for SoCal Wildfire Prevention
- Malibu Planning Department Receives State Grant
- LA Couple Sues Luxury Vacation Home Rental Site Over ‘Unsafe and Uninhabitable’ Malibu Property
- Stephen Udoff’s Malibu Roots Run Deep
- Malibu Librarians Become Emergency Disaster Workers
- KBUU Radio News Headlines for Thursday Jan 21
- Vaccine Rollout Revs up, Sputters
- Santa Monican Named To Fill School Board Seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Don’t Toss That Envelope—IRS Issues Some Stimulus Money via Visa Debit Cards
- One Dies in Sunday Morning Malibu Fire, Now Contained
- Deadly House Fire Catches Brush in Malibu Hills
- Longtime Local Volunteer and Librarian Kathy Sullivan Dies
- Data Shows Malibu Public Schools Have Had Positive COVID Cases in the Last 14 Days
- Malibu Seen: Legendary Game Show Hosts for $1,000
- Malibu Dentist Brings Smiles Back Through Nonprofit
- LA Couple Sues Luxury Vacation Home Rental Site Over ‘Unsafe and Uninhabitable’ Malibu Property
- Vaccine Rollout Revs up, Sputters
- Santa Monican Named To Fill School Board Seat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.