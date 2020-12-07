From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Monday Headlines
= A huge jump in the number of local Covid cases … about 10 percent in the past three days.
= 188 Covid cases reported in public and private schools that reopened in Ventura County.
= Red Flags up … winds already blowing at 28 miles an hour at sunrise up in the mountains.
= And those strong winds will be hot … we could see almost 80 degrees on the beaches tomorrow.
= Malibu City Hall will be closed … but busy … this week.
= A big new project at the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue goes before the Planning Commission tonight.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.