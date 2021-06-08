= The LA county sheriff will send sheriffs deputies to Venice beach.
= Alex Villanueva says that if political leaders in LA won’t act on the crowds of homeless persons … he will.
= Another threat to wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains.
= A new virus may be killing rabbits in Malibu.
= It’s just a tiny little addition … to a Malibu West House … for the family grandma.
= Nope … says the Planning Commission.
= And the pandemic may have been good for whales … dolphins and seals along the California coast.
