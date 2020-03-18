Your Complete Malibu Local Daily News - Wednesday - Day 495
- = the California National Guard has been placed on alert by the governor.
- = A food pantry is being set up … for seniors and parents with small kids … in Malibu.
- = The virus has closed courtrooms … causing a delay in the fire lawsuit against Southern California Edison.
- = A woman sues the city of Malibu over a crash in Malibu Canyon Road … that trial is also on hold due to the virus.
- = Surf is up - 3 to 6 foot waves - great shape.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/the-complete-malibu-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Malibu Locals Only Daily COVID-19 update: https://www.radiomalibu.net/the-complete-malibu-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
The Coronavirus is causing a delay in settlement talks between Malibu fire victims and Southern California Edison. And that means long-suffering fire burn victims will suffer more. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/the-complete-malibu-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
A car crash on Malibu Canyon Road …inside the city of Malibu … has resulted in a lawsuit … against the city. And that lawsuit had just gone to trial … a jury was picked … this week when the Coronavirus endemic hit. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/the-complete-malibu-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
Radio station KBUU today filed a request at the Federal Communications Commission for legal authority to simulcast NPR programming via KCRW … during the Coronavirus crisis. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/the-complete-malibu-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
There’s an old joke that only cockroaches and Keith Richards will survive a nuclear war.
But the 76-year-old rock and roller and his Rolling Stones’ band mates aren’t taking any chances with the global coronavirus pandemic.
Keith Mick and the rest of the cryogenically frozen stones have postponed their US tour … which had been scheduled to start in San Diego in May.
We saw them last summer at the Rose Bowl … unbelievably cool.
And speaking of rock'n roll institutions … Malibu's Bob Dylan is still selling tickets for his June 18 concert date at the Hollywood bowl.
Seems like it's a bit of a foot race between Bob Dylan and the Coronavirus … to see who blinks first.
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( High winds this afternoon … and cool )))) … highs (((( 59 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 35 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:04 )))).
After that … ((( cool and windy )))) tonight … low (((( 50 )))) beaches … (((( 36 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should (((( see clouding up in the afternoon … 20 percent chance of rain tomorrow evening. )))).
Clearing Friday … but clouding up Saturday with a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday evening … and a storm maybe Sunday into Monday.
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 58 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( 3-6 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( good )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.