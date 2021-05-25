A new city council member had to do some backtracking last night. Bruce Silverstein had questions about why the City of Malibu was allowing a private company … the Malibu Marathon … to take over city streets for two days in the fall. Silverstein had questions: Who chose this event to close a lane on PCH?  Why give some of the profits to the Malibu Boys and Girls Club of Malibu?  How much $$$$?
KBUU RADIO NEWS 7:15 AM TUE MAY 25
POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE 4:35 PM TUE MAY 25
https://www.radiomalibu.net/councilman-learns-lesson-about-boys-and-girls-club-marathon/

 

 

