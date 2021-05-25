Councilman Learns Lesson About Boys And Girls Club Marathon
A new city council member had to do some backtracking last night. Bruce Silverstein had questions about why the City of Malibu was allowing a private company … the Malibu Marathon … to take over city streets for two days in the fall. Silverstein had questions: Who chose this event to close a lane on PCH? Why give some of the profits to the Malibu Boys and Girls Club of Malibu? How much $$$$?
