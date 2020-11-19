= Toilet paper flying off the shelves … hospitals are filling up.
= Another lockdown may be right around the corner.
= UCLA researchers say wealthy … rural and mostly-white areas like Malibu are less vulnerable to getting Covid.
= Malibu High’s new building gets christened.
= And Malibu’s rules against cannabis delivery might get tossed out,
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.