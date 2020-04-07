John Bell, 81, Longtime Malibu Resident, Killed By Virus
The widow of Malibu resident John Bell has confirmed that he died from the COVID-19 virus.
The longtime contractor had lived in Paradise Cove for decades, and recently moved to the Point Dume Club, according to a friend of the family.
He leaves two stepsons and his wife, Sandy, who is under quarantine at home.
No arrangements have been published.
His wife writes that Bell started the very first Malibu High School Christmas tree lot, and served as the very first president of the MHS Athletic Boosters Club.
Bell was president of the Kiwanis Club for two years, and with his friends, co-founded Night Time Medic, the first emergency room in Malibu.
He was president for one year of the Malibu Boardriders.
His wife Sandy and stepsons Billy and Jimmy Gamboa survive him.
Writes Sandy: "if you saw John it was always with a smile and a wave.
"I mean this from the bottom of my heart,He was a good kind man.With only love for me, Billy and Jimmy.
"To our beloved Malibu, stay safe, stay indoors, and save a life."
Earlier this week, Pepperdine University disclosed that Emeritus Professor Wayne Strom had died of complications from COVID-19 …
It is not known where Strom resided, where he died, or whether he kept an office at Pepperdine.
University president Jim Gash says “this tragedy brings into sharp focus the heavy toll that this pandemic is having a human life.”
Gash goes on to say “my heart goes out to each of you as we all grapple not only with the impact that this virus is having countless others around the world but also on our Pepperdine family.”
