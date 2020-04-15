With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
Day 523 - the Wednesday Headlines:
= Antibody testing begins in LA County as the total number of confirmed cases tops 10,000.
= Drive through testing resumes today in Malibu … for anyone worried if they have the disease right now.
= UCLA Santa Monica says they are disinfecting N95 masks to make them safe.
= Some nurses aren’t buying that.
= Another poop storm brewing between the MRCA and Malibu residents: a porta-potty on Winding Way.
= And Paradise Cove built a big and tall sewage plant just three feet off P C H … a scenic highway.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
