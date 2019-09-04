= Malibu Divers has a connection to two of the people killed in the dive boat fire.
= 3 million dollars in reduced property tax bills already handed out to L A County fire victims.
= California’s insurance commissioner is apologizing for taking money from insurance companies.
= L A County fire sends a rescue team to the hurricane.
= West LA makes plans for its abandoned courthouse … Malibu has one of those.
= and Malibu Rising Take 2 … save the date.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
