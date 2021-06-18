= A state program moved homeless people into hotels due to Covid .. and you would expect Malibu to move more people off the streets.
= You would be wrong.
= Santa Monica college cancels the 4th of July fireworks again … they can’t verify if attendees have been vaccinated.
= California has one of the lowest Covid transmission rates in the nation … in the world.
= Congress is examining that cougar bridge over the 101 north of Malibu.
= Hot everywhere else … but Malibu’s June Gloom is going to get deeper and darker this weekend.
= And surf is up … 3 to 5 … the water is all of a sudden warm at Surfrider.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on KBU2 middays until 2pm.
KBU2 can be heard in your car on FM 99.1 HD-2, or streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories are posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- The Case for Keeping Legacy Park Pond Full of Water Year-Round
- KBUU Malibu News Friday June 18th
- Deadly Rabbit Disease Confirmed in the Mountains Above Malibu
- Malibu Surfer Catching Waves for Greece
- Quintet of Champion Waves Golfers Named Golfweek All-Americns
- Council Declines to Defend Point Dume Community Services District
- Malibu West Knitters Decorate Poetry Tree
- Q&A: Details on Reopening
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu is No. 10 Second-Home Market in California, Start-up Finds
- Invasive Beetle Threatens Malibu
- They May Be Called 'Sea Pickles,' But You Shouldn't Eat Them
- Blog: Medical Warnings
- One Declared Dead After Vehicle Goes Over The Side of Kanan Dume Road
- Mask Mandate Lifted Across California—In Most Instances
- Council Declines to Defend Point Dume Community Services District
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report May 22–31
- Obituary: John Mills
- Deadly Rabbit Disease Confirmed in the Mountains Above Malibu
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.