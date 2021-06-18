= A state program moved homeless people into hotels due to Covid .. and you would expect Malibu to move more people off the streets.
= You would be wrong.
= Santa Monica college cancels the 4th of July fireworks again … they can’t verify if attendees have been vaccinated.
= California has one of the lowest Covid transmission rates in the nation … in the world.
= Congress is examining that cougar bridge over the 101 north of Malibu.
= Hot everywhere else … but Malibu’s June Gloom is going to get deeper and darker this weekend.
= And surf is up … 3 to 5 … the water is all of a sudden warm at Surfrider.
