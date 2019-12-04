- = 3/4 of an inch of rain early this morning.
- = Lots of sharp rocks have fallen on Malibu Canyon Road … and there’s thick fog up on Kanan.
- = The city passes the concept of a short term rental ordinance … but is taking no short cuts.
- = L A County wants a tax increase to pay for more firefighters and firetrucks.
- = This comes as the department is totally overwhelmed by too many calls .. and not enough boots.
——
——
The ramshackle R V campground on Pacific Coast Highway east of Malibu has disappeared.
KBUU listeners report that the no parking during certain hours signs have gone up … and the RVs reportedly have cleared out.
City of Malibu officials have been trying to get the Coastal Commission to approve similar signs in Malibu for years.
The Coastal Commission two years ago rejected such a move near the Malibu Pier … on the grounds that it would restrict ocean visitors as prohibited under the Coastal Act.
More and more RVs have been observed in Malibu … some of them reportedly inhabited by Woosley Fire victims … some of them just people who enjoy the ocean view.
——
Malibu has a B and B ordinance … almost. The city council approved a stringent set of limits on the overnight rental of houses and apartments. By a 5 to nothing vote … the city council approved restricting the B and B type rentals … similar to the ordinance that exists in Santa Monica. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-council-takes-steps-towards-tighter-b-and-b-rules/
——
L A County firefighters are overworked … stressed … committing suicide in record numbers … and there are not enough fire trucks. And residents in Malibu will join voters from across L-A County to vote on a proposed parcel tax … to increase firefighting services. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/firefighters-are-overworked-county-needs-more-trucks-county-wants-voters-to-approve-small-tax/
——
The City of Malibu has a homeless outreach team … which takes willing people to a shelter in Santa Monica year-round.
Now … county officials have set up a winter homeless shelter in West Los Angeles.
It’s at the West Los Angeles Armory, on Federal Avenue just south of Wilshire Boulevard … in Westwood.
It’s run by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
And it will be open until March 31.
Winter shelters are available on a first-come, first-served basis to single adults. Special arrangements can be made for families with minor children in need of shelter.
Any person concerned about someone experiencing homelessness in their neighborhood can navigate a computer to www.la-hop.org … and a local homeless outreach team will check in with that person.
The 24-hour Winter Shelter Hotline is at (800) 548-6047.
——
A reminder … coming up this Friday … the Christmas tree lot will have a community celebration.
From 5 to 9 … at the lot’s new location … at the Chili Cook Off site on Civic Center Way.
You can pick up Malibu High swag for stocking stuffers … and of course the sale of trees benefits the kids athletics teams at the middle school and high school.
Santa will be there ..
That’s Friday evening … 5 to 9.
And on Sunday at 1 in the afternoon … there will be Christmas Carol singing and religious inspiration at the corner of P C H and Webb Way.
The annual Keep Christ In Christmas volunteers have their traditional baby Jesus and manger scene out on the side of P C H.
It’s the second of four Sunday Christmas celebrations at the creche … which has been a fixture in Malibu for decades.
Generations … to be exact.
They will be signing and praying Sundays at 1 in the afternoon.
They invite their Malibu neighbors to join them to continue the Christmas tradition.
Sunday afternoons at 1 … at the corner of P C H and Webb Way.
And the City of Malibu’s annual holiday reception .. at City Hall … is next Wednesday.
That’s December 11th … from 4 to 6 in the evening … at the City Hall.
——
——
——
——
