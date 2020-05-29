This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Friday headlines.
= An emergency city council meeting this afternoon … at 3.
= A parks agency over the hill closes a trail to a waterfall because too many people used if.
= But its sister parks agency on this side of the hill says overcrowding is Malibu’s problem.
= Face masks are still requested out in public … not mandatory.
= And when is a soft closure not a soft closure? When it is in California.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Today is day 567 since the big fire.
And its been 71 days since the governor ordered us to stay at home.
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
 
With KBUU all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
FM 99.1 on your radio.
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net

