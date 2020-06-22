This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
- = A worrisome spike int he number of Coronavirus cases in Malibu … over the weekend.
- = A city budget that’s one step from disaster goes to the city council tonight.
- = Statues honoring Junipero Serra are being removed in LA San Francisco and Ventura …
- = L A County sheriff’s deputies do not have body cams … infuriating activists.
- = Oxnard approves a massive industrial park at the Malibu exit.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
