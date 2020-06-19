With KBUU all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … and these are the Friday headlines
- = California’s mandatory face mask order …. how will that affect Malibu beaches??
- = Santa Monica can no lobger afford to subsidize extras for Malibu school kids.
- = Music instruction … arts programs … special science instruction may get cancelled unless Malibu parents step up with checkbooks.
- = Malibu’s municipal pool is still padlocked … but may reopen this summer.
- = He may be a Catholic saint … but Junipero Serra is being sent to the closet in Ventura.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
