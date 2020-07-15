  • = The state recommends no COVID tests for people who are not sick. 
  • = One third of Malibu parents wanted classrooms open this fall … normally.
  • = But two thirds didn’t.
  • = The president blasts L A schools for staying closed.
  • = Malibu’s planning director is calling it quits.
  • = Nominations are open for three Malibu city council seats.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
