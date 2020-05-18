With KBUU All News all morning.
= Rain … falling this morning … enjoy it …. last rain til this fall.
= Overcrowded beaches … few wearing masks .. illegal parking … last weekend was a fiasco.
= A Pepperdine law professor for 50 years … dies of COVID-19.
= Public universities will not bring students in … but Pepperdine says its students will be back on campus this August.
= And some residents object to replacing a crumbling water tank next to 200 burned homes.
Day 556 since the Woolsey Fire - and day 60 of the California stay at home order.

 

 

