= Two brushfires in the last 24 hours … a small one in Malibu … 50 acres on the 405.
= Both fires are handled … but more record heat is likely along the Malibu coast today .
= The Coastal Commission warns of major delays as its staff is effectively cut 15 percent due to COVID-19.
= The Calabasas mayor says she’s thrilled that Chuck Becerra is the new police chief for malibu and her city.
= But other reviews form over the hill … not so good.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
It’s been 18 months since the Woolsey Fire … this is day 579.
