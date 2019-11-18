https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-mon-nov-18-day-374/
This is KBUU News - Day 374 - the Monday Headlines:
- = Heat continues … but the Santa Anas will back off today.
- = Reva Feldman’s job performance is reviewed … no change to report.
- = LA County’s fire chief tells KBUU that citizens need to be trained to stay behind in the next big fire.
- = Southern California Edison gets grilled today in Sacramento … over intentional power outages.
- = And generators are dangerous … people got poisoned and fires were ignited during the Halloween power outages in California.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
——
One last day of heat today.
The forecast high for Malibu is 87.
The only real cooling will be right at the beaches.
Winds will blow over the mountains with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
Red Flag Warnings … however … have expired.
On Saturday afternoon … LA County Fire crews put out a four acre brush fire near the Topanga Canyon community center.
The Superscoopers dumped massive loads of water on the hillside.
helicopters put out hot spots.
Topanga Canyon Boulevard is open.
It will be much cooler tomorrow.
And we may get a quarter to a half inch of rain … on Wednesday.
——
Malibu city manager Reva Feldman had her job performance review last week.
It was a special city council meeting … called for the purpose of evaluating her job performance behind closed doors. A small but vocal number of Malibu residents is opposed to keeping her in charge of the 100 employees at malibu City Hall. Exactly two of them spoke. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/reva-feldmans-city-job-performance-comes-and-goes/
——
L A County fire chief Daryl Osby says he is willing to consider some sort of civilian firefighting certification and training. The fire chief tells KBUU News that some sort of training and equipment list needs to be formalized for neighborhood groups and individuals … who will stay behind in the next fire. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/fire-chief-disappointed/
——
A list of fire-danger plants and trees … and restrictions on planting them.
A proposed city ordinance that would ban hazardous plants and trees goes before the Planning Commission tonight.
Palms … pines … cypress trees would have to be planted 30 feet away from houses.
Residents would be required to keep their trees out of power lines.
——
In Sacramento today … officials from Southern California Edison are scheduled to appear before state legislators today.
The issue of turning off power to large areas of California … when they are most vulnerable to disaster during high winds … is finally getting legislative attention. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/legislature-will-examine-sce-blackouts/
——
In news from up the coast … the nearest fossil fuel power plant to Malibu may get a new lease on life.
Just 20 miles upwind of Malibu … the Ormond Beach steam power plant is supposed to be shut off for good next year. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/legislature-will-examine-sce-blackouts/
——
Finally this morning …. Trader Joe’s has opened a new store in Santa Monica.
It is the closest Trader Joe’s to the Malibu city limits.
The store opened last Saturday.
It’s on Wilshire Boulevard at 23rd Street.
Store number 253 … for those who are counting.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Hot today )))) … highs (((( 88 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Winds coming over the mountains at about 10 miles per hour this afternoon.
There may be occasional gusts of up to 25 miles per hour in the mountains today
Sunset tonight is at (((( eight minutes before five )))).
After that … ((( warm )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 55 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( 15° cooler )))).
There's actually a chance of scattered showers tomorrow night as a winter storm moves in.
There's a 40% chance of showers on Wednesday … with between one quarter and a half inch of rain possible in Malibu.
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 64 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The SSW swell for surf running waist to stomach high at better spots. Light+ to moderate+ ENE winds for offshore conditions. Tide drips to a 3.2' low at 6:40am then slowly rises through the morning.
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 12:34 … at 5.2 feet.
Low tide is at 8:29 tonight.
.))))
——
