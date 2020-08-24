From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Monday Headlines:
= First day of school today … in Malibu …
= A new parking lot above Malibu High sneaks into the school district plans.
= The district quietly releases an E-I-R for the remaining two thirds of the campus.
= The city council will consider banning new cell phone equipment in Malibu.
= And Cher is disappointed by Malibu no-shows at her post office demonstration
= And downcoast winds will hit 30 miles an hour today … it’s a KBUU blowing lawn furniture alert.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
