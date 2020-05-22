With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
These are the Friday Headlines:
= Zuma Beach’s parking lots will be closed this holiday weekend … the plans have changed.
= The transmission rate for the disease in L A County has dropped to an important level.
= But the death total locally tops 2 thousand now.
= Santa Monica College students get 6.1 million dollars in emergency grants.
= And another subpoena heading to Malibu’s top sheriff … for him to fight in court.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
This is Day 560 after the Woolsey Fire.
And we’ve had 64 days of the California stay at home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.