= Schools will reopen this fall ... with the end of the color coded tiers.
= The Santa Monica school board wants to go into secret session to fight Malibu.
= Malibu residents can give them their opinions about that... tomorrow at 4 pm.
= Questions are raised over whether Santa Monica can legally call a secret meeting on Malibu independence.
= Oh good ... another new agency taking over land management in the Santa Monica Mountains.
= And a Malibu resident is toying with running for governor ... if voters say hasta la vista to Gavin Newsom.
- Letter: Fight Worth Having (1)
