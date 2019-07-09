https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-242-tues-july-9/
This is KBUU News - Day 242 - the Tuesday headlines:
- = The city council’s attempt to reduce the size of mansions goes down in flames.
- = The city promises to build a temporary skate park … and then a permanent one.
- = There’s no money to pay for it … yet … and the city council had just vowed no new projects.
- = Not often that a bureaucrat gets a one minute long standing ovation … that happened last night.
- = Coming soon to a beach near you … homeless people … renting vans parked on the street.
- = And Sandy Banducci passes away … described as every kids’ mom in Malibu Park for 50 years.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
