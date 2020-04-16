With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
= 18 cases of COVID 19 in Malibu now.
= Malibu beaches are zipped up tight … not so up above County Line.
= San Diego County orders the COVID Clinic to stop offering blood anitbody tests.
= COVID 19 is going to be even more deadly during brushfires.
= And remember that Yves St Laurent fashion show at Paradise Cove last June? YSL officials sure so.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
