With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.

This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News

Day 524 - the Thursday Headlines:

= 18 cases of COVID 19 in Malibu now.
= Malibu beaches are zipped up tight … not so up above County Line.
= San Diego County orders the COVID Clinic to stop offering blood anitbody tests.
= COVID 19 is going to be even more deadly during brushfires.
= And remember that Yves St Laurent fashion show at Paradise Cove last June? YSL officials sure so.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.