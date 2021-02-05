= The city council will meet Monday … its agenda changed twice now.
= The possible discharge of a city employee is on it.
= 200 local doctors urge teachers to allow kids back in school.
= The teachers point out … L A’s rate of new infections is way over the line for allowing that.
= 40 percent of the third Street promenade is vacant … can Santa Monica reinvent an icon?
= And we have a medical update on Crazypants … the red tailed hawk who stopped traffic on the 101 freeway.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... 5 am to 9:30 am ... replayed at noon.
Stream us on your Alexa/Google/vacuum cleaner: Play KBUU-LP.
Stream us on your computer: www.radiomalinu.net
Turn on an FM radio and tune to 99.1 FM in western Malibu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.