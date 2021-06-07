= The MRCA goes to the highest levels at Caltrans to preserve its decision to rip out the beach fence at La Costa.
= Banning left turns in one direction may just move rear enders from one side of the highway to the other.
= The state says it will re-evaluate its plans for the crashiest corner in Malibu.
= The planning commission gets to chew over the Sea View Hotel tonight.
= Junkallello in the surf … drizzle in the mountains. Is it June yet?
= And why did people drive 500 miles from Las Vegas to stand in line at Trancas?
= Ah, young love.
