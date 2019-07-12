https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-245-fri-jul-12/
This is KBUU News - Day 245 - headlines:
- = Another bad crash … west of Malibu … two dead on las Posas Road.
- = A huge milestone … the last fire debris is carted off by the state.
- = What does the governor’s 21 billion dollar electric bailout mean for Malibu for victims??
- = The Gas Company delays a repair project … and that will drive your electric rates up even more.
- = Strong high pressure over Farmington New Mexico… what does that mean for your weekend weather???
Malibu's Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu. Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
——
The first heatwave of the summer is predicted … just in time for this weekend.
Highs on the beaches will be 75 degrees.
But on the inland side of the highway … much hotter.
Highs up to 95 in the Santa Monica Mountains.
And on Saturday up to 103 in the West Valley …
Biggest impacts on the coast … traffic and smog.
——
Two people are dead in a crash on Las Posas Road west of Malibu.
The crash was minutes before 8 last night … in the vegetable fields on Las Posas near Laguna Road.
The C H P says a blue Chevrolet Camaro and a black Dodge hit each other.
The Camaro went into a roadside ditch … and was partially submerged in water.
Two people were trapped in the vehicle and were declared dead at the scene.
Three people were in the Dodge.
Two people were taken in ambulances to hospitals.
A utility crew was working nearby … they saw the crash.
Las Posas Road connects PCH west of Malibu to shopping centers in Camarillo.
——
The California governor’s office of Emergency Services … CalOES … has completed the initial Woolsey Fire debris removal on all lots in the City of Malibu. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-debris-removal-finished/
——
Dune buggies will be able to drive on the sand dunes up north for at least one more year.
In surprise move … and after more than six hours of testimony yesterday … the California coastal commission rejected its staff's recommendation to immediately ban vehicles in a popular off-road vehicle state park 140 miles up the coast from Malibu.
Peoples who live in the Oceano area are getting blanketed with thick dust from a very popular off-road park.
It's the only one in the state where recreational vehicles can drive right up to the surf.
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu.
——
The California legislature has passed a bill to spend 10 and a half billion dollars in-state money to make Wall Street happy. And Malibu state senator Henry Stern is accusing Southern California Gas of deliberately delaying repairs on a key natrual gas pipeline … potentially causing a major energy crisis and price hikes this summer. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/21billion-for-power-companies/
—-
In other news from Sacramento with local interest … California’s state government has been approving fracking permits at a furious pace.
Fracking is the practice of blowing up underground rock to free up the oil and gas locked in it.
And yesterday … Gov. Gavin Newsom fired the state’s top oil and gas regulator.
Ken Harris was sacked from his job at the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources.
The firing comes as news breaks that employees at the state agency that regulates oil drilling in California own stock in companies that they regulate.
New data shows that the state regulators have been issuing permits for hydraulic fracturing in California at twice the rate this year … over last.
One deputy director at the state regulatory agency has disclosed owning stock in ExxonMobil worth as much as $100,000.
The story is reported by the Associated Press out of Sacramento … we have a link to it posted at the KBUU website:
https://apnews.com/35133d5387e4468ca8b7d4419c0af596 .
——
Join City of Malibu Poet Laureate Ellen Reich for a poetry workshop. Poets, please bring a work-in-progress for instruction, discussion, and workshopping. Constructive feedback from peers and the instructor will give you the opportunity to learn and grow as a poet!
July 20 …Saturday … 11 to 1 … at the Malibu Library.
——
Traffic … in 69 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
High temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees are expected across most of the Los Angeles County valleys today through Sunday.
(((( Areas of fog and low clouds this morning …. burning off this afternoon )))) … highs (((( 73 )))) beaches … (((( 98 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( will be gentle … around 10 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 8:08 )))).
After that … ((( more coastal crud )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 65 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
At 9:05 … at Trancas it’s (((( 73 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 65 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 74 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 70 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High 745
Low 1232 ))))
——
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
