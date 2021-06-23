Kuehl Authors Plan To Close Main Jail, Diverting 1/3 of Detainees To Treatment - Lack Of Vaccinated Cops Worries Lawmakers
KBUU NEWS WED JUN 23
Malibu’s L A County supervisor … Sheila Kuehl … has co-authored the motion to close the Men’s Central Jail, a plan approved by a 4 to 1 vote at the L A County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday. That would mean reducing the total number of jail beds in L A county by about one third, and the sheriff vows to fight.
READ MORE --->
