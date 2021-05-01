A new city manager. Malibu city council members voted 5 to nothing ... note the unanimous vote ... to pick a new interim city manager Thursday night. Steve McClary ... a former city manager in Ojai ... was picked by a unanimous vote. Nothing ... not one specific word ... was said about his background at the meeting Thursday.
title/https://www.radiomalibu.net/jefferson-wagner-wants-city-manager-job-unknown-entity-from-ojai-gets-interim-title/
