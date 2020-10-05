From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines:
  • = A Malibu man is killed on Pacific Coast Highway at Las Flores.
  • = It was a hit and run … no word on the suspect car … no name released on the victim.
  • = Do we have enough cops or firefighters? A big question goes to the Public Safrty Commission.
  • = An office tenant next to Nicolas Eartery doesn’t want the restaurant to move up to the roof.
  • = No word yet on why western Malibu blacked out Saturday night … we guess it was the gog.
  • -= But it was NOT the fact that most houses switched over to 100 percent green power.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

