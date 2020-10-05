- = A Malibu man is killed on Pacific Coast Highway at Las Flores.
- = It was a hit and run … no word on the suspect car … no name released on the victim.
- = Do we have enough cops or firefighters? A big question goes to the Public Safrty Commission.
- = An office tenant next to Nicolas Eartery doesn’t want the restaurant to move up to the roof.
- = No word yet on why western Malibu blacked out Saturday night … we guess it was the gog.
- -= But it was NOT the fact that most houses switched over to 100 percent green power.
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines
- Local Artist Issues Challenge to Open Dialogue in Spirit of RBG
- Rethinking What We Know About Wildfires
- Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in Malibu Late Sunday, Sheriff's Dept. Still Searching for Culprit
- County Calling for Beach-Themed Artwork from Local Kids
- Poetry Stone Honors Late Poet Laureate Ellen Reich
- No Malibuites Among Eight School Board Candidates
- Trump Out-Fundraises Biden in Malibu
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump Out-Fundraises Biden in Malibu
- Mountain Lion Killed Crossing 101 Freeway
- Horse up for Adoption at Agoura Hills Animal Shelter
- Malibu Middle and High Schools Zoom-Bombed
- Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in Malibu Late Sunday, Sheriff's Dept. Still Searching for Culprit
- Malibu Mourns ‘Legendary’ Local Surfer
- Celebrity Real Estate Comings and Goings
- Getting Ready for ‘The Big One’
- Vote Centers, Ballot Drop Box Locations Announced
- Best Dogs of Summer Crowned
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.