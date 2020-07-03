This is F-M 99.1 … the KBUU Newswire for Friday


= Big waves and beach closures today … the worst Fourth of July ever starts.
= Malibu opens its first skatepark … in the middle of a pandemic.
= Santa Monica cops will write a 100 dollar ticket for not wearing a face mask.
= 300 dollar fines in West Hollywood … but no such fines in Malibu.
= Ventura County is 92 percent sold out for intensive care unit beds.
= And we’ll tell you about the coming civil war on Point Dume.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net

