Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
PCH has been closed all morning … but reopened at about 1 this afternoon.
Los Angeles police are knocking down earlier reports … that somebody was killed in the crash.
A bobtail truck and three cars crashed into each other … on PCH just before 8 this morning.
The crash was about midway between Chautauqua Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road … where PCH makes two S-curves … near the Baywatch lifeguard headquarters.
Traffic in both directions was closed from eight in the morning until about one in the afternoon.
There were reports of nearly 2 hour drives … to struggle through Pacific Palisades on Sunset Boulevard.
KBUU was handing out the shortcut … the Will Rogers Beach State Park entrance was waving fees … waving drivers into the lot … and allowing them to bypass the crash via the parking lot.
KBUU transmitted about 35 traffic reports during the mess.
Malibu’s sewer system will not be extended … any time soon … to bring in any new hook-ups.
The city council voted four to nothing last night … to concentrate on beating the five year deadline to meet a State Water Board deadline for three residential areas … already scheduled to be connected.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/extending-sewage-turned-down/
Malibu’s city council has declared a climate emergency … and decided to revisit the issue of citywide renewable electricity. All five city council members said Malibu should continue to set an example …in environmental leadership. But it was a 4 to 1 vote last night … the dissenting vote from Rick Mullen. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/declare-global-warming-emergency/
Radio station KB UU was granted permission last night … by the city council … to place a booster FM transmitter at Bluffs Park. Details: : https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-antenna-at-bluffs-okayed/
In news from up the coast … powerful landowners in Santa Barbara County have just been smacked down by the California Legislature.
it’s up to Governor gavin Newsom now to decide on a bill that would open up the pristine beaches of Hollister Ranch to thepublic.
The beaches are 90 miles up the coast from malibu … next to an exclusive enclave of luxury ranches …owned by politically-cnnetcted bighhsots intent on keeping gthe public
AB 1680 requires that the public be allowed to enter the beaches next to the ranch by land by April 2022.
Further access to tidepools and other delicate landscape would be phased in under a comprehensive plan to be developed in the next two years.
The bill also would make it a crime, punishable by tens of thousands of dollars in fines, for any action by a person or group “to impede, delay, or otherwise obstruct the implementation of “public access to these coveted beaches and surf breaks in Santa Barbara County.
A similar measure was rejected a year ago by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who in his veto message called on state officials to work together on a new public access plan. This year’s bill is stronger and more specific, … the L A Times reports.
We have a link to their story at the KBUU Newswire.
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-09-09/hollister-ranch-beach-access-bill
In news from down the coast ... the landmark twin domes of the San Onofre Nuclear power plant are dstimed to be torn down.
The landmarks have triggered generations of sniggering jokes by adolescents.
O C Register story:
When the iconic domes of San Onofre’s nuclear reactors are finally demolished, “significant amounts of foundation, footings, and other existing material” are expected to remain, unseen, beneath the bluff on the ocean — at least until its stranded nuclear waste finds another home. The Coastal Commission is mostly fine with that, but has some concerns.
https://www.ocregister.com/2019/09/09/demolition-of-san-onofre-nuclear-plant-comes-before-coastal-commission-in-the-fall/
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Cool and foggy today but a heat wave is coming )))) … highs (((( 72 )))) beaches … (((( 81 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7;15 )))).
After that … ((( cool an dcloudy )))) tonight … low (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( 56 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much hotter. Highs 88 tomorrow … 97 day after. )))).
