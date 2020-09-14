From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines:
  • = Short term vacation rentals … this time with teeth … come back to the city council.
  • = Two sheriff’s deputies are stable … shot while parked in a patrol car.
  • = But the sheriff’s headquarters puts out a story about the arrest of a reporter that is just plain wrong.
  • = LAPD says it had no choice but to chase a sparking truck and trailer into Malibu … even though it was causing fires.
  • = Is 20 years on the school board too much? Term limits on the agenda.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
WWW.RADIOMALIBU.NET

