= Malibu's new city manager makes his appearance on the Internet today.
= Crime is up 59 percent over last year ... but last year we were all in lockdown.
= Malibu has only 16 sheriff's deputies on patrol every day ... is that enough?
= Caitlyn Jenner steps from Malibu to the spotlight ... she's running against a guy with a bear ... like Borat.
= SMMUSD claims to be the first L A County school district to fully reopen ... prekindergarten to seniors in high school.
= Alarming statistics ... schools may be reopening statewide ... but on-campus attendance is down 50 percent.
