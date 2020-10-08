Today is Thursday … and this is Malibu’s Only Local Daily News.
= Undercover cops under the houses in western Malibu …
= Bars and nightclubs are closed in L-A .. so the parties moved to the beach.
= Plans for the largest public building in Malibu will be revealed tonight.
= Why doesn’t the sheriff use modern computer apps to warn about neighborhood crime??
= And another resident asks … why does the county treat citizen firefighters like the enemy?
= And forget the Dodgers … two city council debates are coming up.
Those stories are on the radio this morning … on FM 99.1 and streaming at Radio Malibu dot net.
The KBUU Newswire is posted later today.
Good morning!
I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.