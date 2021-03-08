= Covid is backing off to below measurable levels in Malibu
= the CVS drug store in Malibu began dispensing vaccine to elders and health care workers over the weekend.
= Elementary schools are slowly reopening ... and rain is on the horizon.
= Nothing but good news this morning ... not quite.
= The New Yorker magazine conducts a year long investigation into the sniper in Malibu Canyon.
= Key points ... the shooter may not be the guy in jail ... a hermit whose camp was in a ravine right behind the sheriff's station the whole time.
= A new radio station goes on the air in Malibu.
= And we may get a half inch of rain ... Tuesday into Wednesday.
