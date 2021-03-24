= A back to school day like never before at Malibu High today.
= Students welcomed back after 54 weeks at home ...
= Kids will be greeted by a masked person taking their temperature and looking at their health status.
= And after 54 weeks ... expect heavy traffic on Morning View Drive ... a welcome traffic jam.
= The virus transmission rate is inching upward ... a dark cloud as LA County reopens.
= Adding a third patrol car at night is paying off in Malibu.
= Stanley The Giraffe has been seized by the state ... but still is in his Malibu digs.
= as Malibu Wine Safari is accused of taking peoples money for tours that never happened.
 
