This is Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from FM 99.1 KBUU … and Radio Malibu dot net.
Here are the Friday morning headlines.
= Amazing plans for classrooms unlike you’ve ever seen … at Malibu High.
= But plans to add a performing arts center and new community swimming pool … for use by everyone … are not funded.
= Some city council candidates say inland Malibu residents need to protect beachfront from rising ocean levels.
= Plastic bags make a comeback washing up along the coast. Thanks COVID.
= And there are some big dogs looking for a little love.
