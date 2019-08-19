= The power company industrial yard … goes back before the Planning Commission tonight.
= The bad idea that will not die … a new fire station in a city park … still floating around.
= The Boys And Girls Club says its fundraising efforts are disrupted by the fire.
= And a Malibu man will be remembered forever in Santa Monica.
= And here comes the sun … KBUU is transmitting with solar power this morning.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... and the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.