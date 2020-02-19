- = The commander at the Malibu sheriffs station is sacked … that’s number 4.
- = Questions raised about the sex assault … but also about how the sheriff handled the aftermath.
- = Malibu city hall blindsided by sudden changes in the top cop’s office..
- = Santa Monica school officials put off the discussion on limiting enrollment in Malibu schools.
- = And is downtown Malibu turning into New Orleans? And who is selling beads?
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- SMMUSD Delays Vote On Banning Kids From Over The Hill As District Faces $11.5 Million Hole
- Villanueva Cans Fourth Malibu Commander In 15 Months - Malibu Officials Livid About Being Kept In Dark
- Public Access and Clean-Up in Store for Latigo Beach
- This is KBUU News - Day 467 - the Wednesday Headlines
- Reviews & More: For Your (Off-Season) Consideration
- Protecting Animals South of the Border
- KBUU Newswire Tuesday Feb 18
- KBUU Newswire Day 465 Mon Feb 17 - 'Cement Had To Set' in 3-Day PCH Jam - SMMUSD May Ban Outside Kids - Stern Demands Puma Protection - Coastal On Warpath Re: Pt Dume Parking, Oceanfront Septics and Ocean Level Rise
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Times Endorsements for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary
- 'Excrement on the Ground': LA County Officials Clean Up Las Tunas Beach
- Seeking Strength After Woolsey
- LASD Seeking Public's Help Locating Missing Malibu Woman
- Remembering Phil Cott—Longtime Webster Elementary Principal—Who Has Died at Age 68
- Public Access and Clean-Up in Store for Latigo Beach
- Wishtoyo Foundation dismisses LA Times Controversy
- 30 Graduate From CERT Class, City to Host More Emergency Preparedness Events This Month
- Build Malibu Better: Incremental Progress Toward Normalcy
- Mobsters, Heavy Weight Boxing Champs and... Jews?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.