With KBUU all news all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
Day 528 - the Monday Headlines:
= 23 cases of COVID in Malibu now …as more test results come in.
= Eric Garcetti laying off people in Los Angeles … Santa Monica’s city manager resigns.
= Malibu takes a look at this city’s grim financial situation … Wednesday night.
= And firefighters are going to have to err on the side of firefighter safety … as they come up with plans for fighting brushfires and a pandemic at the same time.
= And Ventura County says we have so many new hospital beds … we can open up the golf courses.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.