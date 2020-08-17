From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines:
  • = A third person in Malibu dies of COVID-19.
  • = A car over the side … a fire … and a fatality in Malibu Canyon last night .
  • = The “Rockpool” brushfire is essentially out at 75 acres.
  • = RV parking ban to be discussed at the city council next week.
  • = The Junipero Serra statue is vandalized at the Serra Retreat in Malibu… actually .. it was destroyed.
  • = And when high school starts next week on computers … it will be a lot more like actual high school.
  • = Very foggy this morning … up to 110 today in the Valley.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
www.radiomalibu.net

