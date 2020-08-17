- = A third person in Malibu dies of COVID-19.
- = A car over the side … a fire … and a fatality in Malibu Canyon last night .
- = The “Rockpool” brushfire is essentially out at 75 acres.
- = RV parking ban to be discussed at the city council next week.
- = The Junipero Serra statue is vandalized at the Serra Retreat in Malibu… actually .. it was destroyed.
- = And when high school starts next week on computers … it will be a lot more like actual high school.
- = Very foggy this morning … up to 110 today in the Valley.
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines:
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report July 25-29
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Monday Headlines
- Siren Warning System Study for Malibu Leaves Room for Doubt
- Updated: Malibu Creek State Park Fire Held to 92.8 Acres
- Malibu Seen: The Party's Over
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Choose Montecito Over Malibu
- Malibu Homeless Count Number Hits Five-year High, Months Before Onset of COVID-19
- Crime Rate Dips in Malibu, But Violent Crimes Are Up
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Malibu Creek State Park Fire Held to 92.8 Acres
- Malibu Seen: The Party's Over
- Junipero Serra Statue Smashed by Vandals
- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Ridicules Letter Sent by Malibu Mayor
- Eight Malibuites Toss Hats in the Ring for 2020 Council Race
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Choose Montecito Over Malibu
- Several High-Profile Real Estate Deals Close this Summer
- Seasoned with Purpose
- Malibu Homeless Count Number Hits Five-year High, Months Before Onset of COVID-19
- Sheriff's Station to Offer E-Waste Collection, Document Shredding Saturday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Athletes Encouraged to 'Chart a New Course' (1)
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report July 2 - 16 (1)
- Pepperdine Reverses Course—All Classes Will Be Online This Fall (1)
- Build Malibu Better: Traffic Hell on the PCH (1)
- Exploring 'An American Myth' (1)
- Mystery Superyacht Off Paradise Cove Turns Heads For Weeks (1)
- Female Pedestrian Killed on PCH Near Winding Way Last Week (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.