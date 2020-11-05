From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Thursday Headlines
= Santa Anas blowing this morning … 83 degrees at sunrise at Leo Carrillo.
= Updated election results don’t change anything in Malibu …
= … but there is a possible change on the Santa Monica School Board.
= A new city council member-elect charges the city with delaying traffic on purpose on election day … voter intimidation.
= L A Voters defund the sheriff … another slap at Alex Villanueva.
= Malibu may try to sidestep a lawsuit over a private beach sign.
= And a Malibu High graduate wins a huge research grant to study ocean critters … encountered at Zuma Beach.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.