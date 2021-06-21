KBUU Malibu News Headlines - Monday June 21
= A Malibu planning commissioner disagrees with a city council decision … makes an end run to Coastal.
= And the Coastal staff says the Malibu planning commissioner was wrong on all counts.
= Sheriff’s deputies may or may not be vaccinated … the department doesn’t know.
= The proposed luxury hotel at Billionaire’s Beach is still on hold.
= A smuggling panga washes up by the big sand dune.
= Big time high tides this week … hellllooooo grunion.
