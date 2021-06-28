= Just six days away to the 4th of July.
= But not one fireworks show permit has been pulled for the waters off Malibu this year.
= The city council will decide on another contract with a social agency to deal with homeless persons.
= This as the sheriff diverts his homeless outreach team to the City of LA … amongst a political battle and reelection bid.
= City Hall reopens to the public today .. but bring your mask to get in.
= Monsoon thunderstorms enter the Malibu weather forecasts … and no … this is not a good thing.
