KBUU Newswire Monday Jun 28 - No Fireworks (Yet) For Malibu's 4th Of July
= Just six days away to the 4th of July.
= But not one fireworks show permit has been pulled for the waters off Malibu this year.
= The city council will decide on another contract with a social agency to deal with homeless persons.
= This as the sheriff diverts his homeless outreach team to the City of LA … amongst a political battle and reelection bid.
= City Hall reopens to the public today .. but bring your mask to get in.
= Monsoon thunderstorms enter the Malibu weather forecasts … and no … this is not a good thing.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
