With KBUU all news all morning ... on F-M 99.1 …
= Surf is up and it is hot.
= 92 degrees at sunrise in Corral Canyon … 107 for a high today over the hill.
= The Malibu West Swim Club is shut down … locked up for OCVID 19 violations.
= After five years and dozens of meetings … the Malibu city council passes a short term rental ordiannce.
= A major victory for Poison Free malibu … but the second stage of the effort is only beginning.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
