  • = Rain will arrive this evening in Malibu.
  • = Kids are invited to help design the Malibu skatepark … next week.
  • = The State Legislature has had it with power blackouts.
  • = Southern California Edison is alleged to be hiding wind data from the public.
  • = And if you think it’s hard to get rid of ramshackle RVs now … just wait.
Details on the KBUU News this morning.
AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net

