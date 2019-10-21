- = Santa Anas hit 58 in Malibu … more on tap today and tonight.
- = Casa Escobar wants to have more live music … lots more live music.
- = Caltrans holds a third meeting to explain why it wants a traffic light at Corral beach.
- = And Port Hueneme has expansion plans … which may mean more trucks on PCH.
This is KBUU News - Day 347 - the Monday Headlines:
- On the radio: 99.1 On the web: www.radiomalibu.net On your smart speakers via the Tune-In app
- Updated
- 0
This is KBUU News - Day 347 - the Monday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Update: Two injured in Palisades Fire, Evacuations Remain in Place
- Waves Athletes Win Monthly, Weekly Awards After Victories
- Re-Plant Love Brings Mountains to Life
- This is KBUU News - Day 347 - the Monday Headlines:
- Man Detained After Throwing Rocks at Vehicles on PCH
- KBUU Newswire - Day 344 - Fri Oct 18 - Malibu City Hall Blindsided and Furious Over Seetoo Reassignment - Lt's Boss Says She Has Bright Future, Starting Behind A Desk In Calabasas - Nobu/Soho Delay on PCH? Months
- Disaster Guide: How Fire Scores Impact Fire Insurance Rates
- Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Have Ended Late-Night Jail Releases
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Two injured in Palisades Fire, Evacuations Remain in Place
- New Ordinance Will Allow Homeless to Be Arrested for Camping During Red Flag Warnings
- Man Detained After Throwing Rocks at Vehicles on PCH
- Smashing Stereotypes
- Karen Farrer's Plan for Malibu
- Does the City of Malibu Budget Depend on Short-Term Rental Income?
- Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Have Ended Late-Night Jail Releases
- Disaster Guide: How Fire Scores Impact Fire Insurance Rates
- Reviews & More: Great Escape
- Santa Monica Mountains Cultural Site Spared Destruction in Wendy Fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.