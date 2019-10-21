This is KBUU News - Day 347 - the Monday Headlines:
  • = Santa Anas hit 58 in Malibu … more on tap today and tonight.
  • = Casa Escobar wants to have more live music … lots more live music.
  • = Caltrans holds a third meeting to explain why it wants a traffic light at Corral beach.
  • = And Port Hueneme has expansion plans … which may mean more trucks on PCH.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

