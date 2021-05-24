Cuthbert Was Blacked Out More Than 60 Hours Last Year, SCE Figures Reveal
New reliability statistics from Southern California Edison show that the average Malibu power customer was in the dark for 1,478 minutes during 2020, a cumulative set of electric failures that is seven times worse than the SCE average. And in the trouble-plagued Cuthbert Circuit, serving Paradise Cove and Point Dume, saw 3,656 minutes of blackouts last year – that’s more than 60 hours of cumulative no service. As bad as that is, it's better than the 477 hours of outages in 2018.
